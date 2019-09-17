Franklin Res (BEN) Shareholder Price T Rowe Associates Has Lowered Holding by $59.52 Million as Stock Price Declined; Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Declined

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 1.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 20.19 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $702.63 million, down from 21.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.73. About 2.38 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES, REPORTS AUM $737.5B AT MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 57,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 163,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 221,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 187,490 shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 03/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – CLARIFICATION WITH REGARD TO SCHEDULE A ON TOPIC OF ISSUANCE OF SECURITIES UNDER SECURITY BASED COMPENSATION PLANS; 07/03/2018 – Sierra Leone, Struggling to Rebound, Votes for New President; 24/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE COURT UPHOLDS RULING PARTY REQUEST FOR INJUNCTION TO DELAY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF SET FOR TUESDAY; 05/04/2018 – PRESIDENT BIO SAYS RIVAL KAMARA’S ‘EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE’ COULD BE PUT TO WORK TO HELP MAKE SIERRA LEONE A BETTER PLACE; 17/05/2018 – Chile copper mine Sierra Gorda reopens following fatal accident; 08/03/2018 – Sierra Pacific Mortgage Sponsors The Center for Violence Free Relationships 2018 Gala; 13/03/2018 – SONAE SIERRA FY NET INCOME R$138.4M; 24/05/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 1.024B Leones 182-day Bills at Yield 7.64%; 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION DECLARES JULIUS MAADA BIO WINNER OF PRESIDENTIAL RUN-OFF ELECTION; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell 10 Billion Leones 182-day Bills On Apr 18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart, Arkansas-based fund reported 146,994 shares. Keystone Planning accumulated 20,956 shares. Element Lc, New York-based fund reported 58,356 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 464,620 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 78 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.03% or 2.06 million shares. 1,935 are held by Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Co. 2.70 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Td Asset has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 89,330 shares. Polaris Cap has invested 1.81% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated reported 75 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp has invested 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 72 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.49M for 10.93 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 12,100 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $72.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 12,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $42.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 630,446 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 113,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co (NASDAQ:HWCC).