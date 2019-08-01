Franklin Res (BEN) Shareholder Foundation Resource Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Netflix Com (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Holder Blue Fin Capital Has Raised Its Holding

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $319.5. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Net $358M; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 24,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 490,354 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, down from 514,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 4.65M shares traded or 71.54% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q NET OUTFLOWS $10.0B; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gerard F. Joyce, Jr. Elected to Board of Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franklin Templeton June AUM rises on market gains – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BEN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Team Change – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Cibc Markets has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Moreover, Hartford Investment Management has 0.03% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 34,824 shares. Saratoga Research Inv Mgmt holds 18,925 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. London Co Of Virginia holds 1.06% or 3.74 million shares. River And Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 18,600 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc invested in 0% or 120 shares. Pinnacle Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 17,280 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Shelton Capital invested 4.15% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 24,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,278 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century Companies Incorporated holds 0.02% or 667,824 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Services Company Ma invested in 208,345 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix News: NFLX Stock Tumbles on Subscriber Growth Drop – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Makes a Big Push Into India – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Research Reports for Abbott, Netflix & Philip Morris – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix Earnings: NFLX Stock Plummeted as Q2 Revenue Disappoint – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – TQQQ, NFLX, COST, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.