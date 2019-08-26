Franklin Res (BEN) Shareholder Carroll Financial Associates Lowered Its Position by $346,368 as Shares Declined; Home Depot (HD) Holder American National Registered Investment Advisor Trimmed Its Stake

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 15,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $218.88. About 72,261 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 8,304 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 32,164 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum Factor (MTUM) by 8,215 shares to 227,676 shares, valued at $25.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 11,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

