Franklin Res (BEN) Shareholder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; First Republic Investment Management Has Upped Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Position by $2.05 Million

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.11 million, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 1.39 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 52,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 382,973 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19 million, up from 330,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 6.62M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And Inc holds 500 shares. Savant Ltd stated it has 7,030 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Burns J W Communications Ny holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 10,900 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 8,458 shares. Callahan Advsr Lc reported 61,035 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa has invested 0.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Boston Advsrs Ltd holds 16,057 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 1.39 million shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Co holds 27,661 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bartlett Ltd reported 838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.58% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Geode Capital Management Lc holds 13.24 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Saturna Corp has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Tarbox Family Office invested in 642 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eastern Bankshares holds 0.02% or 6,160 shares.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 10,720 shares to 339,373 shares, valued at $30.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 159,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% or 53,970 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Northwest Counselors Ltd, Oregon-based fund reported 44,462 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd reported 9,525 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 38,270 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 139,488 shares. Federated Pa reported 8,789 shares. London Of Virginia stated it has 1.06% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Geode Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 4.08 million shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 5.03 million shares. First Citizens National Bank & Com has invested 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated has 2.39M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 344 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 68,098 shares. Citigroup reported 292,664 shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 7,000 shares to 179,150 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS).