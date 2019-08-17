Franklin Res (BEN) Shareholder Anchor Capital Advisors Raised Its Position by $3.40 Million as Share Price Declined; Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stock Price Declined While Three Peaks Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 103,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 654,082 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 550,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 2.40 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q NET OUTFLOWS $10.0B; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 10,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 87,761 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 77,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 1.01M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 60,520 shares to 16,328 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,147 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 23,110 shares to 82,240 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,773 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).