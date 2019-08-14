Franklin Res (BEN) Share Price Declined While Chicago Equity Partners Has Upped Position; As Waters (WAT) Shares Declined, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Cut Its Holding by $1.01 Million

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 4,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 6,172 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $202.55. About 198,678 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 1364.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 155,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 166,640 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 11,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 1.88M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 8,790 shares to 38,455 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,855 shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

