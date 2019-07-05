Franklin Res (BEN) Holding Held by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd; Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreased Its Position in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) by $1.26 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) by 51.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 33,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 64,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Gp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 541,759 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds To Unfounded Media Criticism; 06/04/2018 – GAIAN, SINCLAIR IN MOU TO DEVELOP NEXT GEN BROADCAST PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: FCC Chair Ajit Pai Rejects Democrats’ Call to Investigate Sinclair Over Media Bias, Fake News; 09/05/2018 – Fox to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair for about $910 mln; 26/04/2018 – Gasparino: Appeals Court Ruling Could Stop Sinclair Deal |; 13/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcasting’s Hostile Takeover; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair is the largest broadcaster in the U.S., and owns nearly 30 NBC affiliates; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SEES COMPLETING SINCLAIR STATION BUYS 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: SONY FAIL TO COMPLY WITH SOME CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES 2Q MEDIA REV ABOUT $684.3M TO $688.4M

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 47.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 11,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 23,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 805,538 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.30 million for 21.70 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs has 131,572 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa reported 76,377 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Parametrica Management Limited has 7,062 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Brigade Capital Management Limited Partnership has 406,000 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 33,962 are held by Boston Advsrs Ltd. 96 were reported by Ftb Incorporated. Moreover, Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 5,314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weber Alan W invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Pnc Gru Inc owns 8,702 shares. Pinnacle Associate accumulated 5,225 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.04% stake.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 188,081 shares to 212,808 shares, valued at $31.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 7,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 14,241 shares to 28,420 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 157,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim holds 0.01% or 45,410 shares. Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 19,749 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 423,843 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Lc reported 654,082 shares. British Columbia Inv Management has 292,468 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 28,775 are owned by Arga Invest Mgmt L P. St James Commerce Ltd has invested 2.47% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Proffitt & Goodson Inc reported 75 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 23,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,000 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Auxier Asset has 139,488 shares. Rk Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 4.86% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). World Asset Management Inc owns 28,564 shares.