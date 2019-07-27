Franklin Res (BEN) Holder Chicago Equity Partners Raised Its Stake by $5.12 Million; Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Stock Rose While Chilton Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.31 Million Its Holding

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 1364.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 155,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,640 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 11,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 2.16 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SOLD ABOUT 1.2 TRLN WON OF KTBS ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY COMBINED; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 12,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,033 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58M, down from 195,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 728,859 shares traded or 64.72% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 3,276 shares to 35,719 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Would You Live in Camden Property Trust’s New Garage? – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Camden Property Trust Prices $600 Million 3.150% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Highs For Apartment REIT Stocks Show Investor Confidence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Camden’s Sun Belt Value Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.27 EPS, up 6.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.19 per share. CPT’s profit will be $122.78M for 20.85 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 3,561 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.07% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 219,342 shares. Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.57% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 114,990 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 2,905 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 0.05% or 7,861 shares. Millennium Limited Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Aew Cap Mgmt LP owns 835,233 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap owns 7,981 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 8,130 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 247,006 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 1.39 million shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 16,745 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 35,570 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12,640 shares to 84,665 shares, valued at $19.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,455 shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).