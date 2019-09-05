Franklin Res (BEN) Holder Carroll Financial Associates Has Decreased Stake as Shares Declined; Kroger Co. (KR) Holder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Trimmed Holding as Market Value Declined

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co. (KR) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 19,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 28,844 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 48,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 1.27 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – Kroger Buys Meal-Kit Company Home Chef in Latest Online Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and Instacart Expand Partnership; 23/03/2018 – “No truth” in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 23/05/2018 – Kroger and Home Chef to Join Forces to Revolutionize Mealtime; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED CONTEMPLATED SALE OF THE CONVENIENCE STORES – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: Transition Services Pact With EG Group Won’t Have Material Effect on 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 8,304 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 163,971 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SOLD ABOUT 1.2 TRLN WON OF KTBS ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY COMBINED; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.50 million for 9.90 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 1,861 shares to 5,165 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcan Inc. by 20,389 shares to 34,420 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12 before the open. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49 million for 14.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings.

