Franklin Res (BEN) Holder Carroll Financial Associates Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose; Schweitzer (SWM) Holder Wbi Investments Has Raised Its Position

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 115.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,999 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, up from 8,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.07. About 98,337 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,304 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.19 lastly. It is down 1.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIH) by 2.91 million shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $26.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 55,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,791 shares, and cut its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon stated it has 743,216 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com owns 387,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 11,600 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,933 shares. 60,062 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,916 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cooke And Bieler Lp owns 1.38% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 1.98M shares. Parkside Finance Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 216,911 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 17,333 shares. 9,830 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Voya Investment Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 12,837 shares. The New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 25 shares.

More notable recent Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Abraxas Petroleum, Restoration Robotics, Cemex SAB de CV, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, and Schweitzer-Mauduit International â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schweitzer Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) CEO Jeff Kramer on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Share Price Is Down 25% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Nytimes.com which released: “DealBook Briefing: Itâ€™s Slackâ€™s Non-I.P.O. Day! – The New York Times” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gerard F. Joyce, Jr. Elected to Board of Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Short Sellers Pile Into Franklin Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,390 shares to 10,419 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 9,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 210 were reported by City Hldgs. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 160,918 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 7,719 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 24,713 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0.03% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Korea Inv owns 490,752 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2,278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 5,672 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg accumulated 0.04% or 1.23 million shares. Guinness Asset Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,040 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt has 21,537 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% or 2.39 million shares. Mariner Llc owns 6,535 shares.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $319.76M for 13.96 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.