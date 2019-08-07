Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

We are contrasting Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.61 N/A -0.31 0.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.45 N/A 0.02 479.47

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares and 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust was less bullish than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.