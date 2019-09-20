Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|13.72
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.08% and 27.32% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
