Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 13.72 N/A -0.31 0.00 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.08% and 27.32% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.