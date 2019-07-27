Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

This is a contrast between Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.82 N/A -0.31 0.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Nuveen Global High Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Nuveen Global High Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 39.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.41% -1.23% 1.16% 2.45% -12.94% 6.65% Nuveen Global High Income Fund -1.85% -0.9% 2.46% 2.74% -3.33% 12.75%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.