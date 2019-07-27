Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

This is a contrast between Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.82
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Nuveen Global High Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Nuveen Global High Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 39.01%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.41%
|-1.23%
|1.16%
|2.45%
|-12.94%
|6.65%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|-1.85%
|-0.9%
|2.46%
|2.74%
|-3.33%
|12.75%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
