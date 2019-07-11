Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

Both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.64
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.81
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 52%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.41%
|-1.23%
|1.16%
|2.45%
|-12.94%
|6.65%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|-1.44%
|-9.67%
|17.43%
|14.17%
|6.75%
|21.6%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Summary
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
