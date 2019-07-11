Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

Both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.64 N/A -0.31 0.00 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.81 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 52%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.41% -1.23% 1.16% 2.45% -12.94% 6.65% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.