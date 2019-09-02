Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.49 N/A -0.31 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.34 N/A 0.10 279.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Focus Financial Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s average price target is $37.5, while its potential upside is 82.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.