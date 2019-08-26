Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.49
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 58.08% and 0.46% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Summary
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
