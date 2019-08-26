Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.49 N/A -0.31 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 58.08% and 0.46% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.