Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.49 N/A -0.31 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 25 4.56 N/A 0.27 108.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Ares Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Ares Management Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Ares Management Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Ares Management Corporation’s average price target is $30.25, while its potential upside is 10.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Ares Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 66.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.