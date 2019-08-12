Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.49
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|25
|4.56
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Ares Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Ares Management Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Ares Management Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Meanwhile, Ares Management Corporation’s average price target is $30.25, while its potential upside is 10.12%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Ares Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 66.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.