Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With 6661 (:)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and 6661 (:). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|13.68
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|6661
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and 6661.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and 6661’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|6661
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and 6661 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 27.08%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
|6661
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors 6661.
