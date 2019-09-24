Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) Contrasting side by side

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 13.72 N/A -0.31 0.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and The Cushing Energy Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 27.9%. Competitively, 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.