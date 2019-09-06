Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Contrasting side by side

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.42 N/A -0.31 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.69 N/A 0.81 17.90

Demonstrates Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares and 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.