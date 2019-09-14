Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 13.65 N/A -0.31 0.00 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.94 N/A 0.82 24.29

Demonstrates Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Insight Select Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Insight Select Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 42.51%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than Insight Select Income Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Insight Select Income Fund beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.