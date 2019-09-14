Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|13.65
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.94
|N/A
|0.82
|24.29
Demonstrates Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Insight Select Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Insight Select Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 42.51%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.15%
|-0.25%
|5.17%
|9.84%
|10.33%
|15.2%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than Insight Select Income Fund
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Insight Select Income Fund beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
