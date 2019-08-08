Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) Comparing side by side

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.56
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|11
|17.16
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares and 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has 6.76% stronger performance while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.