Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) Comparing side by side

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.56 N/A -0.31 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 17.16 N/A 1.59 5.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares and 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has 6.76% stronger performance while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.