Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Comparison side by side

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.69
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|15.71
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 58.08% and 29.86% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.41%
|-1.23%
|1.16%
|2.45%
|-12.94%
|6.65%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.25%
|2.38%
|6.73%
|7.4%
|6.92%
|9.55%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust was less bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
