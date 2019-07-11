Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Comparison side by side

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.69 N/A -0.31 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 15.71 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 58.08% and 29.86% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.41% -1.23% 1.16% 2.45% -12.94% 6.65% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.25% 2.38% 6.73% 7.4% 6.92% 9.55%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust was less bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.