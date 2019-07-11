Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.69 N/A -0.31 0.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.34 N/A 0.40 31.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.41% -1.23% 1.16% 2.45% -12.94% 6.65% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust was more bullish than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 3 of the 5 factors.