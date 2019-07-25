Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Comparison side by side

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.85
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.58
|N/A
|0.33
|38.71
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.41%
|-1.23%
|1.16%
|2.45%
|-12.94%
|6.65%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-0.08%
|0.48%
|4.05%
|10.45%
|-5.2%
|12.42%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.