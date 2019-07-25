Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Comparison side by side

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.85 N/A -0.31 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.58 N/A 0.33 38.71

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.41% -1.23% 1.16% 2.45% -12.94% 6.65% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.