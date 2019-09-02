Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) Contrasting side by side

Both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.49
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|19.57
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
Table 1 highlights Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.