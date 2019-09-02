Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) Contrasting side by side

Both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.49 N/A -0.31 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.57 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 highlights Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.