Franklin Financial Services (FRAF)’s svp Karen Carmack Pays for 1 shares of the Company; 4 Analysts Covering Boston Scientific (BSX)

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. See Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $45 New Target: $43 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial and retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $160.21 million. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. It has a 26.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, installment and revolving loans to consumers, and residential mortgage loans, as well as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 30 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $72,056 activity. $108 worth of Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) was bought by Hanks Patricia A. Shares for $993 were bought by Duffey Gregory A. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $23,340 was bought by Kerlin Stanley J. Cekovich Ronald L bought $113 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $37,940 was made by Butz Steven D on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 1 shares valued at $38 was made by Carmack Karen K on Wednesday, July 17. Jordan Richard E III bought 135 shares worth $4,918.

Based on an average price per share of $36.3, Karen Carmack, the Franklin Financial Services Corp’s svp bought 1 shares of Franklin Financial Services Corp worth roughly $36 U.S. Dollars. It seems she is very active lately as in the last 30 days, she obtained additional 2 shares of the company, worth $75 USD. A filing documented published 01-08-2019 with the SEC, revealed here, shows more info about the purchase. The probability of this deal staying unnoticed is quite small because it’s new, with Karen Carmack now possessing 872 shares —- that is 0.02% of the Company’s total market cap.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 8,253 shares traded. Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 0 investors sold Franklin Financial Services Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 236,178 shares or 0.66% more from 234,638 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.77% invested in Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) for 51,644 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Services has 0.08% invested in Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) for 1,640 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability accumulated 137,909 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 1,235 shares in its portfolio. Logan Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) for 43,750 shares.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, makes, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.15 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. It has a 42.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

