Franklin Financial Network Inc. (FSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Both Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) are each other’s competitor in the Money Center Banks industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Network Inc. 29 3.86 N/A 2.36 12.52 Royal Bank of Canada 78 0.00 N/A 6.55 12.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Franklin Financial Network Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Network Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Royal Bank of Canada.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Franklin Financial Network Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8% Royal Bank of Canada 0.00% 16.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Financial Network Inc. has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Royal Bank of Canada’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Financial Network Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Royal Bank of Canada 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 35.04% and an $38 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.1% of Franklin Financial Network Inc. shares and 52.3% of Royal Bank of Canada shares. Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Royal Bank of Canada shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Financial Network Inc. 4.57% 3.95% 7.31% -9.45% -23.58% 11.87% Royal Bank of Canada -1.19% -0.95% -0.35% 3.72% 1.48% 15.16%

For the past year Franklin Financial Network Inc. has weaker performance than Royal Bank of Canada

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Franklin Financial Network Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.