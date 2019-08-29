Franklin Financial Network Inc. (FSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) are two firms in the Money Center Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Network Inc. 29 3.87 N/A 2.36 12.52 Opus Bank 21 3.34 N/A 0.75 29.84

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Opus Bank appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Network Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Opus Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Franklin Financial Network Inc. and Opus Bank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8% Opus Bank 0.00% 2.7% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.25 shows that Franklin Financial Network Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Opus Bank’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Financial Network Inc. and Opus Bank Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Opus Bank 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Franklin Financial Network Inc. is $38, with potential upside of 34.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Financial Network Inc. and Opus Bank are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 83.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Opus Bank shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Financial Network Inc. 4.57% 3.95% 7.31% -9.45% -23.58% 11.87% Opus Bank 2.28% 5.91% 1.72% 5.96% -20.67% 14.4%

For the past year Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Opus Bank.

Summary

Franklin Financial Network Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Opus Bank.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement; and loan and depository services to other financial institutions, such as banks, thrifts, and credit unions. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and cash management and payment solutions, as well as fiduciaries. As of February 15, 2017, it operated 56 banking offices, including 32 in California, 21 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.