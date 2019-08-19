Franklin Financial Network Inc. (FSB) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Comparison side by side

Both Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) compete on a level playing field in the Money Center Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Network Inc. 29 3.86 N/A 2.36 12.52 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 57 0.00 N/A 4.71 12.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Franklin Financial Network Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Network Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 has Franklin Financial Network Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8% The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0.00% 15.1% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Franklin Financial Network Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 35.04% for Franklin Financial Network Inc. with consensus price target of $38. Meanwhile, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s consensus price target is $77, while its potential upside is 40.95%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, The Toronto-Dominion Bank is looking more favorable than Franklin Financial Network Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Franklin Financial Network Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.7% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% are Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Financial Network Inc. 4.57% 3.95% 7.31% -9.45% -23.58% 11.87% The Toronto-Dominion Bank -0.92% -0.27% 3.16% 4.21% -0.92% 17.54%

For the past year Franklin Financial Network Inc. was less bullish than The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Summary

The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats on 8 of the 10 factors Franklin Financial Network Inc.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services to personal and small business customers through a network of branches and automated banking machines; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to medium and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and small business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,156 branches and 3,169 automated banking machines; and retail banking products and services to approximately 9 million customers through a network of 1,278 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.