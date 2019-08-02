Franklin Financial Network Inc. (FSB) and Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) Contrasting side by side

As Money Center Banks businesses, Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) and Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Network Inc. 29 3.94 N/A 2.36 12.52 Provident Bancorp Inc. 24 6.58 N/A 1.04 26.69

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Provident Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Network Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Franklin Financial Network Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Provident Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8% Provident Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Financial Network Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.25 beta. In other hand, Provident Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Franklin Financial Network Inc. and Provident Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Provident Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Franklin Financial Network Inc. is $38, with potential upside of 32.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.1% of Franklin Financial Network Inc. shares and 22% of Provident Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Provident Bancorp Inc. has 54.91% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Financial Network Inc. 4.57% 3.95% 7.31% -9.45% -23.58% 11.87% Provident Bancorp Inc. 0.51% 2.29% 14.87% 21.97% 2.79% 27.54%

For the past year Franklin Financial Network Inc. was less bullish than Provident Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Franklin Financial Network Inc. beats Provident Bancorp Inc.