Franklin Financial Network Inc. (FSB) and Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) Contrasting side by side

As Money Center Banks businesses, Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) and Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Financial Network Inc.
|29
|3.94
|N/A
|2.36
|12.52
|Provident Bancorp Inc.
|24
|6.58
|N/A
|1.04
|26.69
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Provident Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Network Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Franklin Financial Network Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Provident Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Financial Network Inc.
|0.00%
|9.4%
|0.8%
|Provident Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|7.5%
|1%
Volatility and Risk
Franklin Financial Network Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.25 beta. In other hand, Provident Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Franklin Financial Network Inc. and Provident Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Franklin Financial Network Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Provident Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Franklin Financial Network Inc. is $38, with potential upside of 32.45%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 66.1% of Franklin Financial Network Inc. shares and 22% of Provident Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Provident Bancorp Inc. has 54.91% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Financial Network Inc.
|4.57%
|3.95%
|7.31%
|-9.45%
|-23.58%
|11.87%
|Provident Bancorp Inc.
|0.51%
|2.29%
|14.87%
|21.97%
|2.79%
|27.54%
For the past year Franklin Financial Network Inc. was less bullish than Provident Bancorp Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Franklin Financial Network Inc. beats Provident Bancorp Inc.
