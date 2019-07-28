Franklin Financial Network Inc. (FSB) and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Money Center Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Network Inc. 29 4.01 N/A 1.82 14.82 Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 19 5.02 N/A 1.73 10.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Franklin Financial Network Inc. and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR). Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Franklin Financial Network Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Franklin Financial Network Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR), indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Franklin Financial Network Inc. and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR).

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.6% Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0.00% 12.8% 2%

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.3 beta. From a competition point of view, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Financial Network Inc. and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Financial Network Inc. has an average price target of $38, and a 29.96% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of Franklin Financial Network Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.2% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Financial Network Inc. -1.75% -2% -19.2% -20.72% -21.02% 2.28% Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) -4.17% -2.16% -7.87% -7.96% -22.2% 11.08%

For the past year Franklin Financial Network Inc. has weaker performance than Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)

Summary

Franklin Financial Network Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR).