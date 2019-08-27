Franklin Financial Network Inc. (FSB) and Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Contrasting side by side

As Money Center Banks companies, Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) and Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Network Inc. 29 3.84 N/A 2.36 12.52 Credicorp Ltd. 230 0.00 N/A 15.40 14.16

In table 1 we can see Franklin Financial Network Inc. and Credicorp Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Credicorp Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Network Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8% Credicorp Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.25 beta indicates that Franklin Financial Network Inc. is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Credicorp Ltd.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Franklin Financial Network Inc. and Credicorp Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Credicorp Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Franklin Financial Network Inc. is $38, with potential upside of 35.76%. Competitively Credicorp Ltd. has a consensus price target of $250, with potential upside of 24.51%. The data provided earlier shows that Franklin Financial Network Inc. appears more favorable than Credicorp Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Financial Network Inc. and Credicorp Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 76.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Credicorp Ltd. has 36.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Financial Network Inc. 4.57% 3.95% 7.31% -9.45% -23.58% 11.87% Credicorp Ltd. -4.61% -5.57% -7.94% -7.75% -5% -1.66%

For the past year Franklin Financial Network Inc. had bullish trend while Credicorp Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Credicorp Ltd. beats Franklin Financial Network Inc.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. In addition, the company offers investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Further, it structures securitization processes for companies; and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.