Franklin Financial Network Inc. (FSB) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Comparison side by side

Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) compete against each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Network Inc. 29 3.95 N/A 2.36 12.52 Citigroup Inc. 66 2.22 N/A 7.16 9.94

Demonstrates Franklin Financial Network Inc. and Citigroup Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Citigroup Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Network Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Franklin Financial Network Inc. is presently more expensive than Citigroup Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8% Citigroup Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.25 shows that Franklin Financial Network Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Citigroup Inc. has beta of 1.76 which is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Financial Network Inc. and Citigroup Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Citigroup Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$38 is Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 31.90%. On the other hand, Citigroup Inc.’s potential upside is 30.36% and its consensus target price is $86. Based on the results given earlier, Franklin Financial Network Inc. is looking more favorable than Citigroup Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Franklin Financial Network Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of Citigroup Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.7% of Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Citigroup Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Financial Network Inc. 4.57% 3.95% 7.31% -9.45% -23.58% 11.87% Citigroup Inc. -2.53% 0.59% 1.72% 10.81% -1.56% 36.69%

For the past year Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Citigroup Inc.

Summary

Citigroup Inc. beats Franklin Financial Network Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. In addition, this segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,649 branches in 19 countries. The Citi Holdings segment provides consumer loans; and portfolio of securities, loans, and other assets. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.