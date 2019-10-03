Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB) Analysts See $0.67 EPS; Medicinova (MNOV) Sentiment Is 1.87

Medicinova Inc (MNOV) investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 28 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 15 sold and decreased equity positions in Medicinova Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 9.62 million shares, up from 9.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Medicinova Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 13 Increased: 20 New Position: 8.

Analysts await MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to report earnings on October, 24. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by MediciNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% negative EPS growth.

Wexford Capital Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in MediciNova, Inc. for 88,250 shares. Alps Advisors Inc owns 90,132 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in the company for 9,037 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein L.P. has invested 0% in the stock. American International Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 26,176 shares.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $319.65 million. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 , an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers.

