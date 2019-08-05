Franklin Financial Network (FSB) to pay $0.04 on Aug 30, 2019; Cintas Has 1.26 Sentiment

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) is expected to pay $0.04 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:FSB) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Franklin Financial Network Inc’s current price of $28.69 translates into 0.14% yield. Franklin Financial Network Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 81,831 shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) has declined 23.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FSB News: 23/04/2018 – Franklin Fincl Services 1Q EPS 80c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Franklin Financial; 25/04/2018 – Franklin Financial Network Announces Record Earnings For First Quarter 2018 Of $0.73 Per Diluted Share; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Fincl Services Raises Quarter Dividend to 27c; 25/04/2018 – Franklin Fincl Network 1Q EPS 73c; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Franklin Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Financial Network Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSB); 30/04/2018 – Franklin Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Fincl Services Total Assets at March 31 Were $1.2 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of Franklin Financial

Cintas Corp (CTAS) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 248 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 197 reduced and sold their positions in Cintas Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 68.09 million shares, down from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cintas Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 11 to 9 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 167 Increased: 177 New Position: 71.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 30.19 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $26.48 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 32.34 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $258.41. About 479,004 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cintas Earnings: CTAS Stock Surges as Profit Gains Nearly 20% – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cintas (CTAS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDT, URI, CTAS – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 7.64% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation for 82,670 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc owns 142,996 shares or 5.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Newfocus Financial Group Llc has 4.41% invested in the company for 43,761 shares. The New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 3.51% in the stock. Reik & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 62,438 shares.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $419.69 million. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts. It has a 19.48 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer lending solutions, including first mortgage real estate loans, home equity loans, and other personal loans; small business administration, and commercial and industrial loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans and construction loans for residential and commercial purposes.

More notable recent Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Franklin Financial Network (FSB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Financial Network Names Steve Groom General Counsel And Executive Vice President – PRNewswire” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Franklin Financial Network (FSB) – Zacks.com” with publication date: June 10, 2019.