Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE)’s Financial Results Comparing With CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI)

Both Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) and CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 48 1.66 N/A 2.06 22.52 CUI Global Inc. 1 0.26 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Franklin Electric Co. Inc. and CUI Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Franklin Electric Co. Inc. and CUI Global Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.7% CUI Global Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -22%

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. CUI Global Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CUI Global Inc. are 1.9 and 1.2 respectively. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CUI Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. and CUI Global Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CUI Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s upside potential is 13.83% at a $53 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Electric Co. Inc. and CUI Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.1% and 51.6% respectively. Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of CUI Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Electric Co. Inc. -1.36% -9.73% -5.44% 1.85% 2.82% 7.91% CUI Global Inc. -1.59% 6.9% -9.49% -27.06% -53.9% 0.81%

For the past year Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has stronger performance than CUI Global Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Franklin Electric Co. Inc. beats CUI Global Inc.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.