Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) EPS Estimated At $0.73; Targa Resources (TRGP) Shorts Raised By 3.14%

Analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 14.06% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. FELE’s profit would be $33.82M giving it 16.02 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s analysts see 4.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 159,558 shares traded or 5.16% up from the average. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 0.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Sees 2018 Organic Rev Growth in 6%-8% Range; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises Quarter Dividend to 12c Vs. 10.75c; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.27-EPS $2.37 From Previous Guidance of EPS $2.16-EPS $2.28; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 03/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Appoints Paul Chhabra as Vice President, Global Product Supply; 22/03/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – New Franklin Electric SpecPAK™ Pressure Boosting System Simplifies Multi-Pump Specification & Installation

Targa Resources Inc (NYSE:TRGP) had an increase of 3.14% in short interest. TRGP’s SI was 15.15 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.14% from 14.69M shares previously. With 2.30 million avg volume, 7 days are for Targa Resources Inc (NYSE:TRGP)’s short sellers to cover TRGP’s short positions. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 2.67 million shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 32.65 million shares or 0.95% less from 32.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsr holds 0% or 7,398 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 97,065 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.09% or 233,495 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 28,520 shares. Mason Street Advsr has 12,857 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 2,898 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Prudential Financial Inc reported 0% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Aristotle Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 26,334 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 13,108 shares. 21,800 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested 0.03% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 20 shares.

More notable recent Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Franklin Electric Acquires First Sales, LLC – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Franklin Electric Acquires U.S. Groundwater Distribution Company – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Electric Schedules Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. It operates in two divisions, Water Systems and Fueling Systems. It has a 23.03 P/E ratio. The Water Systems segment offers motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold Targa Resources Corp. shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 4.84 million shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com owns 219,467 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Artemis Inv Llp accumulated 976,286 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Bard holds 0.57% or 29,003 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% or 17,369 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 24,019 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Nomura has 1.00 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 638 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Amp Capital Investors Limited stated it has 135,568 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed has 467,158 shares. Salient Advisors Lc has 5.28 million shares for 5.11% of their portfolio.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.65 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Among 4 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Targa Resources has $57 highest and $4400 lowest target. $48.25’s average target is 16.43% above currents $41.44 stock price. Targa Resources had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, August 28. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse.