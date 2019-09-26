Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) EPS Estimated At $0.73; Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Sentiment Is 1.5

Analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 14.06% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. FELE’s profit would be $33.68M giving it 16.16 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s analysts see 4.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 1,513 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 0.62% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 22/03/2018 Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO FELE.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raising 2018 Rev Guidance Due to Strong Start to Year in Water and Fueling Systems Segments, Better Than Expected Sequential Growth in Distribution; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.27-EPS $2.37 From Previous Guidance of EPS $2.16-EPS $2.28; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – New Franklin Electric SpecPAK™ Pressure Boosting System Simplifies Multi-Pump Specification & Installation; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Sees 2018 Organic Rev Growth in 6%-8% Range; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applicatio

Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.75, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 36 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 24 sold and trimmed equity positions in Kindred Biosciences Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 25.86 million shares, up from 24.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kindred Biosciences Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 23 New Position: 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 32.65 million shares or 0.95% less from 32.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Van Eck Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 28,642 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 3,303 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 582,429 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 32,942 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 31,011 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 26,140 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 37,226 shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 27,837 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Company holds 0% or 91,709 shares. Channing Lc owns 290,211 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 74,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 51,014 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. It operates in two divisions, Water Systems and Fueling Systems. It has a 23.23 P/E ratio. The Water Systems segment offers motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 521 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) has declined 49.10% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Received Response From FDA for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Technical Section for Zimeta IV; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Dr. Ernest Mario and Dr. Joseph McCracken to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION

Park West Asset Management Llc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. for 6.74 million shares. Silverback Asset Management Llc owns 509,497 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, General American Investors Co Inc has 0.39% invested in the company for 494,327 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 701,277 shares.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company has market cap of $279.48 million. The companyÂ’s product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidates include Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

