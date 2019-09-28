Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE) and Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) Contrasting side by side

Since Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) and Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) are part of the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 46 1.62 38.54M 2.07 22.60 Capstone Turbine Corporation 1 -0.10 71.81M -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 82,899,548.29% 14.4% 8.7% Capstone Turbine Corporation 12,260,542,940.07% -67.4% -25.1%

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capstone Turbine Corporation’s beta is 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Capstone Turbine Corporation are 2.5 and 1.8 respectively. Capstone Turbine Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Franklin Electric Co. Inc. and Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capstone Turbine Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Capstone Turbine Corporation’s potential upside is 334.78% and its consensus target price is $2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.3% of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.2% of Capstone Turbine Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.9% of Capstone Turbine Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.11% 0.28% -3.12% -0.66% -0.62% 9.28% Capstone Turbine Corporation -1.02% -9.64% -14.35% -16.38% -49.48% 21.51%

For the past year Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.