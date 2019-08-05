Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE) and American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Comparing side by side

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) and American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC), both competing one another are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 48 1.59 N/A 2.07 22.60 American Superconductor Corporation 12 2.89 N/A 1.37 6.51

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. American Superconductor Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Franklin Electric Co. Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than American Superconductor Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 8.7% American Superconductor Corporation 0.00% 37.1% 24.5%

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. In other hand, American Superconductor Corporation has beta of 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. are 2.1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor American Superconductor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. American Superconductor Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. and American Superconductor Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 American Superconductor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.12% for Franklin Electric Co. Inc. with average price target of $53.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.3% of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. shares and 55.8% of American Superconductor Corporation shares. About 1.4% of Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, American Superconductor Corporation has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.11% 0.28% -3.12% -0.66% -0.62% 9.28% American Superconductor Corporation -0.67% -12.07% -19.33% -30.66% 75.35% -20.27%

For the past year Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has 9.28% stronger performance while American Superconductor Corporation has -20.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. beats American Superconductor Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.