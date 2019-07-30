Franklin Electric Co (FELE) to pay $0.15 on Aug 15, 2019; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) is expected to pay $0.15 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:FELE) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Franklin Electric Co Inc’s current price of $46.44 translates into 0.31% yield. Franklin Electric Co Inc’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 85,613 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has risen 2.82% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applications; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO FELE.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric 1Q EPS 45c; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises Quarter Dividend to 12c Vs. 10.75c; 03/04/2018 – New Franklin Electric SpecPAK™ Pressure Boosting System Simplifies Multi-Pump Specification & Installation; 22/03/2018 Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 22/03/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Electric Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FELE); 03/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Appoints Paul Chhabra as Vice President, Global Product Supply

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $72 highest and $5200 lowest target. $66’s average target is 29.64% above currents $50.91 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, April 22. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19 to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Friday, February 15. See Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 1.06% less from 33.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 74,657 shares. International Gp owns 34,110 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs owns 7,789 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 438,795 shares stake. Manchester Mngmt Lc reported 0.12% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 59,249 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 9,568 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 18,992 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 32,607 shares. Plancorp Llc has invested 0.2% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,173 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 7,743 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

More notable recent Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Franklin Electric (FELE) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: FMC, FELE, NWBI, SBT, PETS, VALU – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Franklin Electric (FELE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Electric Schedules Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Electric Co., Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Franklin Electric Co (NASDAQ:FELE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Franklin Electric Co has $54 highest and $52 lowest target. $53’s average target is 14.13% above currents $46.44 stock price. Franklin Electric Co had 2 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood with “Buy”.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. It operates in two divisions, Water Systems and Fueling Systems. It has a 22.89 P/E ratio. The Water Systems segment offers motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Invest stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Invesco owns 12.44 million shares. Moreover, First Trust Advisors Lp has 0.14% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Indiana-based First Corporation In has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Park Natl Corp Oh has 0.12% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0.86% or 5.23 million shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Winch Advisory Services Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 671 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 300 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 26,101 shares. Texas-based Fruth has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Regent Investment Lc owns 3,500 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2.39M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 548,892 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,181 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.10 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 9.57 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Brown Oscar K. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock.

The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 6.11M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO