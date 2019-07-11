Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Increased Holding; As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Holder Caprock Group Has Lowered Stake by $420,496

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 50,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 438,795 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42 million, up from 388,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Franklin Electric Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 118,185 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has risen 2.82% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 41C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Electric Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FELE); 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC – REPRESENTS AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1075 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 10.75C/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.27-EPS $2.37 From Previous Guidance of EPS $2.16-EPS $2.28; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applicatio; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric 1Q EPS 45c; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,382 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 3,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $203.17. About 834,843 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Rate futures volumes surpass Treasuries as market evolves; 17/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 16; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BLACK SEA EXPANSION WITH SUNOIL FUTURES; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Statement re Possible Offer; 10/05/2018 – CME looks to bolster presence in US rates market with Eris deal; 15/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, LOWER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, POSITIONING AHEAD OF FRIDAY’S USDA MONTHLY CATTLE REPORT -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 76 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SURGE 2 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FUND BUYING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNT TO PRELIMINARY CASH PRICES -TRADE

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4,290 shares to 12,510 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,300 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 16,940 shares to 58,940 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

