Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Holder Tributary Capital Management Upped Stake; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Vident Investment Advisory Has Lifted Position

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 50,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 438,795 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42M, up from 388,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Franklin Electric Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 98,995 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has risen 2.82% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS QTR DIV; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Appoints Paul Chhabra as Vice President, Global Product Supply; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises Quarter Dividend to 12c Vs. 10.75c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Electric Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FELE); 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric 1Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – New Franklin Electric SpecPAK™ Pressure Boosting System Simplifies Multi-Pump Specification & Installation; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 41C

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 25.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 8,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,160 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 34,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 2.57 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FELE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 1.06% less from 33.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Inc has 0.07% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Element Cap Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 4,353 shares. Motco accumulated 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 28,764 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Prns Llp has 0.03% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 6,157 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0% or 807 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 49,513 shares. First Merchants has 3.98% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 483,000 shares. Fruth Invest invested in 19,800 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 3,340 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc reported 0% stake. Invesco reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Meeder Asset Management invested 0.01% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Channing Cap Management Ltd holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 806,148 shares.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4,290 shares to 12,510 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) by 36,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC).

More notable recent Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Electric Reports Record Third Quarter 2018 Sales and Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Electric Acquires Assets of Midtronics Stationary Power Division – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Electric Schedules Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 76,788 shares to 48,448 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 16,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,032 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.