Franklin Elec (FELE) Shares Declined While Principal Financial Group Has Decreased by $575,229 Its Position; Calamos Wealth Management Position in Pepsico (PEP) Has Trimmed by $4.30 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 67.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 35,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,899 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 52,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (FELE) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 11,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 355,355 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16M, down from 366,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Franklin Elec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 98,176 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has risen 2.82% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises Quarter Dividend to 12c Vs. 10.75c; 03/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Appoints Paul Chhabra as Vice President, Global Product Supply; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applicatio; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.27-EPS $2.37 From Previous Guidance of EPS $2.16-EPS $2.28; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS QTR DIV; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO FELE.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 41C

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 30,102 shares to 37,234 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 38,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 120,290 shares to 4.32M shares, valued at $113.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancfirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF) by 91,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

