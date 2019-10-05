Franklin Elec (FELE) Holder Clarivest Asset Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined; Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holding Has Upped by Principal Financial Group Inc

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 15,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 216,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10 million, up from 201,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $70.12. About 225,060 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (FELE) by 75.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 100,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 33,200 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, down from 133,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Franklin Elec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 47,201 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 0.62% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Sees 2018 Organic Rev Growth in 6%-8% Range; 03/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Appoints Paul Chhabra as Vice President, Global Product Supply; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO FELE.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric 1Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 41C; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applications; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Electric Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FELE); 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS QTR DIV; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applicatio

Analysts await Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FELE’s profit will be $33.83 million for 15.93 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 38,300 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $15.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 24,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FELE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 32.65 million shares or 0.95% less from 32.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation reported 608,887 shares. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0.01% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). First Advisors Lp reported 280,938 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 362,568 shares. Strs Ohio reported 21,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fenimore Asset Management Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 159,970 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 319 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) or 3,303 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Crawford Invest Counsel holds 79,786 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York has 0.01% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). 7,303 are owned by Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability. Fruth Mngmt holds 0.38% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) or 19,800 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 8,564 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

