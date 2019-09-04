Franklin Covey Co (FC) Stock Price Rose While Osmium Partners Has Raised Stake by $4.46 Million; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Marathon Asset Management LP Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 695,049 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 52.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 178,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 516,750 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07 million, up from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 31,645 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21B and $384.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69 million for 10.03 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 2,045 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 135,522 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 12,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Punch & Associates Inv has invested 0.79% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Metropolitan Life Insur Co owns 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 5,726 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 11,200 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 23,900 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 7,268 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 1,126 shares. Amer Grp has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Charles Schwab Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Acadian Asset Management reported 803 shares.

More notable recent Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For April 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Percentage Of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.