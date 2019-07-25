Franklin Covey Co (FC) Stock Price Rose While Osmium Partners Boosted Its Position; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Declined, Navellier & Associates Has Decreased Its Holding

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 52.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 178,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 516,750 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07 million, up from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 22,408 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 11.58% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,266 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 11,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $11.35 during the last trading session, reaching $531.69. About 468,766 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. $3.94M worth of stock was sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 28,152 shares valued at $14.65 million was sold by GUTHART GARY S. Myriam Curet sold $770,652 worth of stock.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS) by 27,629 shares to 131,331 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 34,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

