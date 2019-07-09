Franklin Covey Co (FC) Holder Osmium Partners Increased Stake; Echo Global Logi (ECHO) Stock Price Declined While Marshall Wace Llp Has Trimmed Stake

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 52.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 178,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 516,750 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07M, up from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 53,322 shares traded or 65.62% up from the average. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 11.58% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC)

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Echo Global Logi (ECHO) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 41,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 69,880 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 111,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Echo Global Logi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 102,580 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 21.62% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 27/03/2018 – A. Duie Pyle Receives Regional LTL Carrier of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Rev $577.1M; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 03/04/2018 – Echo Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Echo Global Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECHO); 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 13/03/2018 – Echo Global at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics Reports Record First Quarter Revenue; Up 39% Year over Year; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold ECHO shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 45.55 million shares or 79.59% more from 25.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement reported 33,281 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% or 42,913 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.02% invested in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). 196,663 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc. 412,694 were accumulated by Bank Of Ny Mellon. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Globeflex Cap LP stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Matarin Capital Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 14,724 shares. Dana Advsr holds 0.08% or 72,389 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 705,769 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 18,792 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 124,975 are owned by Granahan Mgmt Ma. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 658 shares. 8,440 are held by Numerixs Inv Tech. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.01% or 113,201 shares.

More notable recent Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Domino's (DPZ) Partners Nuro for Autonomous Pizza Delivery – Nasdaq" on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Analysts React To Echo's Q4 Results – Benzinga" published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avid Bioservices by 154,393 shares to 274,945 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acorda Therapeut (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 185,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Mix Telemati (NYSE:MIXT).

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $10.04M for 13.39 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 7,268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% or 20,400 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 15,003 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) or 14,428 shares. Strs Ohio reported 23,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 18,672 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 15,052 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 0% or 536,163 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 802,823 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Geode Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 64,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) news were published by: Dallasnews.com which released: "Pier 1 Imports wants shareholders to help it stay on NYSE with reverse stock split – Dallas News" on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "FC Global Completes First Stage of Integration with Gadsden Growth Properties – Yahoo Finance" published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Franklin Covey to Report Third-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Business Wire" on June 13, 2019.