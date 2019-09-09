Franklin Covey Co (FC) Holder Osmium Partners Increased Position by $4.46 Million as Share Value Rose; Rwc Asset Management Llp Upped Its Sothebys (BID) Position by $548,562 as Shares Rose

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 52.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 178,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 516,750 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07M, up from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 32,272 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC)

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 14,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.20 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 477,303 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Strengthens Presence in Napa Valley; 10/04/2018 – Matthew Adam Properties Forms Alliance with Sotheby’s International Realty; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 22 Days; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 11/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Auction to Raise Money for Studio Museum’s New Home; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes New Associates to Tampa Bay Offices; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO EXITED DECK, BID, RCII IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Annual Meeting, One Summit; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Nita Summers Max Named Director of Sales For Nestler Poletto Sotheby’s International Realty

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.40M shares to 5.70 million shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 76,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,984 shares, and cut its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Osisko Announces Credit Bid Transaction in Regards to the Renard Diamond Mine – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Kone explores partnership to bid for Thyssenkrupp elevator business: sources – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Encana Announces Final Results of Substantial Issuer Bid – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Leon Black’s Apollo to place a bid for Hilton Grand, report says – New York Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Com has 227 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 97,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). 519,312 are owned by Voya Investment Management Lc. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 156,073 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 52,093 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 7,439 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Prtn holds 0.02% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) or 12,441 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). State Street reported 1.12M shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 374,121 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 142,288 shares. Moreover, 13D has 2.92% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 255,797 shares.